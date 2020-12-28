Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.60. 12,598,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,919,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

