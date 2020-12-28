Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 12,598,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 25,919,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

