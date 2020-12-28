Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Down 42.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $59,274.11 and $580.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00612225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00327183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056993 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.