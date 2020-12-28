Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 732,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,598. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

