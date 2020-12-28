FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King Sells 50,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54.

On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $22.94. 15,517,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,470. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in FireEye by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 521,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

