General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 10,217 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Motors stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,465,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in General Motors by 36.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.