Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. 116,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 250,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.