Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $7,512,750.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,512,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $6,274,800.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

