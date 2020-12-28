UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.38 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00005053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00474264 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.