TOP Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $197,399.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00133133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00613720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00162169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056972 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.