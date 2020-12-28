Rebased (REB2) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Rebased has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $151,669.88 and $356.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00133133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00613720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00162169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056972 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

