SparksPay (SPK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $38,297.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.