AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the highest is $8.00 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,083.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $12.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

ACRX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.21. 2,051,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

