Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.47. 552,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 299,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talend by 62.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talend by 534.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP grew its holdings in Talend by 18.5% during the second quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

