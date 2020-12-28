electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 5.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 591,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,136,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

