Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Down 6.1%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.57. 601,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 186,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

