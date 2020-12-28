Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,790,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,748,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)
Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.
