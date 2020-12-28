Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 5.1%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 166,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 63,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.