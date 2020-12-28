Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Down 5.1%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 913,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 929,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.