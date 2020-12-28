ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Sells $18,978,227.88 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88.
Shares of SOL stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,327,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,876. The company has a market cap of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.