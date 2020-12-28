ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Sells $18,978,227.88 in Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,327,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,876. The company has a market cap of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

