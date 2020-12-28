AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits Market Cap of $11.43 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $472,218.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00296391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.10 or 0.02128938 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

