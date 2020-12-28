$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

