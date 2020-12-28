KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $588.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.52 million to $619.57 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.33. 878,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after buying an additional 192,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.