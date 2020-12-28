Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $94.85. Approximately 980,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 217,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,137,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

