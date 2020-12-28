Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Up 6.9%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.47. 2,635,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 298,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.