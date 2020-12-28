Loopring (LRC) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $215.65 million and approximately $41.21 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,201,433 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

