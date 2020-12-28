Midas (MIDAS) Hits One Day Volume of $583.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00010321 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $583.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00140809 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002723 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

