Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.25 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $52.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $206.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 48,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,190. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $232,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

