$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

ABEO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,910. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

