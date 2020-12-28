First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. First Community reported sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $52.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.24 million, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $56.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million.

Several analysts have commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Community currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Community by 382.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

FCCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.78.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

