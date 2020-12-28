Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.68. 717,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telefônica Brasil
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.