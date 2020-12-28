Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.68. 717,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,267. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

