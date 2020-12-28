Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.87. 109,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $252,000.

About Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

