PAE (NYSE:PAE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 327,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 712,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

PAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

