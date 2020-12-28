Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Trading Up 9.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s share price was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 561,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 244,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

