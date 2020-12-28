HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.14

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 142496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

