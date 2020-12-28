Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Shares Up 11.3%

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s stock price shot up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $24.65. 2,875,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 923% from the average session volume of 281,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

