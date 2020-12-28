PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.90

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 318214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,566,000 after acquiring an additional 203,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,759,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,576 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,914,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PolyOne by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

