Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $4,595.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00489922 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,336.09 or 0.97774923 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 704,618,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

