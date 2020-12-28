$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $81.09. 166,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

