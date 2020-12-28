Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $110.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the highest is $110.60 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $462.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $463.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

ACLS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. 202,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,999. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.