Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

APTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

APTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 446,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,217. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $235.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aptinyx by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 63,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $521,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

