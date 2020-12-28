Grid+ Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Grid+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $96,420.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

