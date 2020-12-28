Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $475,485.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

