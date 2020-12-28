-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.32). Hexcel posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 997,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,628. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

