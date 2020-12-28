International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.17. International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 1,693,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

