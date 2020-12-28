Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post sales of $1.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,100. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.81. 3,889,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.