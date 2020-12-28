$355.91 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $355.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $343.02 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $386.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

