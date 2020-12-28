Keep4r One Day Trading Volume Hits $93,306.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Keep4r has a market cap of $678,416.91 and $93,306.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00035214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00132198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00623527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00161030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00322844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r's official website is kp4r.network/#

