WAX Price Down 12.8% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $55.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045029 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,739,258,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,768,090 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

