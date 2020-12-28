Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $49.75

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

